Guests revealed for tonight's RTE Ray D'Arcy TV show

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE.

They're indestructible and they're pop gold! 80s icons Martin Kemp from Spandau Ballet and his wife Shirlie from Pepsi and Shirlie and Wham! join Ray D'Arcy this Saturday night to look back on their pop lives and why, after 31 years of marriage, they've finally recorded an album together.

Fair City cast members Wes Doyle, George McMahon, Adam Traynor and Johnny Ward, as well as members of Baldoyle United Football Club, will chat to Ray about their upcoming charity football match.

NASA datanaut and Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly joins Ray to talk about girls who code, and the upcoming Miss Universe competition in Atlanta.

13-year-old Anna Kearney who'll be representing Ireland in Junior Eurovision joins Ray for a special performance ahead of the competition in Gliwice, Poland next week.

GP and mental health expert Doctor Harry Barry talks to Ray about the negative effects of social media and what measures people can take to safeguard their mental health.

All this and more on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One at 9.40pm this Saturday, November 16.