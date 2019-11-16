Offaly teenager makes final of 'Ireland's Best Dressed Debutante'

An Offaly teenager has been chosen as one of the 12 finalists in the Ireland's Best Dressed Debutante 2019 competition in association with Assets Model Agency.

Ben Connolly, who attended the Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore, debs has made the grade for the nationwide competition.

This year, organisers are holding a photoshoot in the stunning 4-star Dunboyne Castle Hotel on November 26 to find the overall winner. This year the top prize up for grabs includes a trip to Ibiza for two and a year signed with Assets Models Agency.

The competition has been run for the last seven years and has been featured on three TV3/Virgin Media series in the past. It has become a progressively competitive competition with students across the whole country looking to get involved and become Ireland's next Best Dressed Debutante.

It's not only the students who are getting involved in the competition each year but the parents, grandparents, relatives, and friends of the contestants also get behind it, voting and sharing the contestant's photos across all social media channels.

PICTURED: Ben

At each of our debutante events held over the summer, one male and one female guest are selected as "Best Dressed Debutante" on the night of the event.

The top 12 finalists have been invited to take part in a photoshoot which will take place in the beautiful Georgian House on the formal grounds of Dunboyne Castle on November 26.

Each finalist's photo will then be uploaded onto the website where voting resumes to find Ireland's Best Dressed Debutante 2019.