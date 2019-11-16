Offaly attraction in incredible gesture to local health facility

Birr Castle has been praised for its charity after announcing that there will be no admission charge to visit Birr Castle Demesne this Sunday, November 17.

Visitors are instead encouraged to donate towards a fundraiser for a multi-sensory garden at Birr Community Nursing Unit Sandymount on the day.

"We will have volunteers with buckets onsite collecting donations, and therefore your generosity will be greatly appreciated," the castle said.

So why not head along on Sunday between 9am and 4pm and enjoy 120 acres of stunning gardens and parkland, the Science Centre and the Treehouse Adventure Playground, while helping this very worthy cause.



