Man and woman arrested in Offaly in murder probe released

A man and woman arrested on Thursday in Tullamore in relation to the murder of Patrick Heeran have been released without charge, gardaí have confirmed.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The pair were arrested in relation to the disappearance of Pat Heeran who vanished from his home in Mohill on October 3, 2011. The man arrested is in his 20s while the woman is in her 30s.

The probe into Mr Heeran’s disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation in October 2016 - five years after the 48-year-old Aughavas man was reported missing.