Offaly pubs, houses and apartments to be sold at auction

A host of residential and commercial properties in Offaly will go up for auction with BidX1 on December 4 and 10 respectively.

Among the properties is a three-bedroom house in Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. It is currently occupied with a rental income of €8,400 per year. It will go to auction with a reserve price of €136,000.

Another three-bedroom house at Greenwood Park, Edenderry will also go under the virtual hammer on the day. It too is occupied with a rental income of €4,800 per annum. It has a reserve price of €75,000.

Also up for auction is a third-floor one-bedroom apartment at the Oaks, Granary Court, Edenderry. Is too is occupied with annual rent set at €6,600. It has a reserve price of €44,000.

On the commercial front, the former Hole in the Wall public house building in Tullamore will go under the virtual hammer. The property comes with vacant possession and a seven-day license included. It has a guide price of €75,000.

Meanwhile, four warehouse units in Edenderry will be sold as one portfolio. Units 7, 8, 9 & 12 at Clonmullen Business Park, Edenderry, have a combined guide price of €265,000.

Houses in Birr, Tullamore and Banagher are also among the lots up for sale. See all properties HERE.

The residential auction takes place on December 4 from 9am with the commercial auction scheduled for December 10.