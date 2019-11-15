Offaly student awarded entrance scholarship to top university

Offaly student Claire Brennan has been presented with an entrance scholarship to Maynooth University.

Claire Brennan, Tullamore, was pictured at the Entrance Scholarship Ceremony with John Cotter, Principal of her former school, Killina Presentation School and Prof Aidan Mulkeen, Vice President-Academic, Maynooth University.

Claire is currently studying Business and Accounting at Maynooth University.

The annual Entrance Scholarship Ceremony recognises the academic achievements of some first-year students in their Leaving Certificate exams, as well as scholarships for the Bachelor of Music and Equine Business degrees.

Almost 50 students beginning their studies at Maynooth in 2019 are awarded €1,000 for achieving 550 points or more in their Leaving Certificate examinations.

From September 2020 Entrance Scholars will be able to obtain an apartment on campus for their first year (normal charges apply).

Eight students studying the Froebel Bachelor in Education degree were recognised on the night for their Leaving Certificate achievements. Among the other popular courses represented were the Arts and Science (with Education) degrees.

Maynooth University Open Days take place on Friday and Saturday, November 29/30. For more information see www.maynoothuniversity.ie.