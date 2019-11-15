Offaly sports clubs share €700,000 funding windfall

The Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, has this morning announced €691,879 in funding for 29 Offaly clubs under the latest round of Sports Capital Grants.

Clubs in Offaly will receive allocations ranging in amounts from €893 to €76,754, depending on the application.

The Offaly allocations are as follows:

Ballycommon GAA Club Clubhouse Facilities Development Gaelic Games €48,968

Offaly Birr GAA Club Enhance facilities at St Brendan's Park Gaelic Games €19,046

Offaly Birr Rugby Football Club Upgrade of Clubhouse and training/match equipment Rugby €7,653

Offaly Birr Wilmer Tennis Club Provide shelter for players & fencing of courts Tennis €4,517

Offaly Castle Barna Junior Golf Club Jnr. Training Facilities, Equipment, Course Set Up Golf €6,556

Offaly CCM Racing Club Basic Facilities for CCM Racing Motorcycle Club Motor Sport €12,440

Offaly Coolderry GAA Sports Amenity Room Gaelic Games €20,149

Offaly Daingean GAA Upgrade playing surface and purchase lawnmower Gaelic Games €13,454

Offaly Edenderry Billiards and Snooker club Edenderry Billiards and Snooker club Billiards & Snooker €14,595

Offaly Edenderry Community BMX / Skate Park Committee Edenderry Community Skate Park Skateboarding €45,581

Offaly Erin Rovers GAA Erin Rovers GAA - Indoor Gym and Clubhouse Gaelic Games €45,819

Offaly Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA KilcormacKillougheyGAA Pitch Development Gaelic Games €76,754

Offaly Killeigh School Boys/Girls Soccer Club Company Ltd by Guarantee New club grounds including pitch and ball stop net Soccer €19,533

Offaly Killina Presentation Secondary School Provision of multi-use/ purpose ball courts. Multi-sport €6,337

Offaly Kinnitty GAA Club Ballwall and walking track Gaelic Games €31,493

Offaly Lusmagh Camogie Club Sports Equipment Camogie €948

Offaly Lusmagh GAA Club Lusmagh Gaa Refurbishment Work Gaelic Games €6,821

Offaly Moneygall Development Association Ltd Walking Track Security Fence Community Games €9,554

Offaly Moneygall Football Club Limited Moneygall FC Floodlighting Soccer €31,299

Offaly Rhode GAA Self-Propelled Mower & Ball-Stops Field 3 Gaelic Games €22,334

Offaly Riverside AFC Riverside AFC Soccer €893

Offaly Seir Kieran GAA Club Seir Kieran Walking/Jogging Track Gaelic Games €7,528

Offaly Shannonbridge GAA Club Shannonbridge GAA facilities Development Gaelic Games €72,727

Offaly St Flannans (Killaloe) Diocesan Trust A wheelchair-friendly all-weather playing surface Multi-sport €26,794

Offaly St Rynagh's Hurling Club Enlargement of 2 Dressing-Rooms & Indoor Gym Gaelic Games €40,327

Offaly Tullamore Canoe Club Materials to provide toilet & changing facilities Canoeing / Kayaking €6,750

Offaly Tullamore Golf Club Locker Room & Heating System + Course Improvements Golf €45,512

Offaly Tullamore Sports Link Fencing, tarmac walking track & Gym Stations Multi-sport €40,925

Offaly Tullamore Tennis Club Upgrade of lights at Tullamore Tennis Club Tennis €6,572

Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy reacted to the news on Friday: "This significant level of funding once again demonstrates Fine Gael’s commitment to supporting clubs and organisations across the county to develop and expand their facilities.

"Since this funding round was opened over 18 months ago, I have been assisting clubs across the county with their applications to this grant scheme," she said.

Cllr Neil Feighery described it as "a good day for sports clubs in the county," expressing particular delight with Kilcormac-Killouhey receiving the largest single allocation for the construction of a new pitch.

"As councillor for the Tullamore area, I am delighted to see that the clubs we have worked with have been successful with grants this time around. As a Killoughey man myself, it was great to see the allocation for the club which is an example of excellence in terms of the work being done there. It will make a huge difference to them and to all the clubs receiving funding from this," Neil added.