Offaly café in incredible gesture to fellow businesses in Tullamore

Tullamore's Square Café spread some cheer and goodwill to a number of local businesses in the town on Wednesday in a bid to promote shopping locally in the wake of road works disruption this year.

The staff from the café decided to drop in free hot drinks to most businesses in the town and said they would get to the rest in the coming days. It is a gesture garnering widespread praise locally.

"Everyone knows the shops in the centre of the town are really struggling with the street works going on and taking a lot longer than scheduled," the café said.

"In fact, originally the works were meant to be completed in full by the end of November which obviously is not going to happen now. It could be the middle of next year before the works are fully completed unless the pace of work seriously picks up.

"As its getting close to Christmas and is generally a time where most traders make money to keep them going until well into the new year, can everyone make a conscious effort to shop locally especially in the centre of town," they asked.

They pointed to over 2,000 car parking spaces in the town, the variety of shops, café, boutiques, pharmacies and hairdressers as some of the many reasons people should be able to find all they need this festive period in Tullamore.

"Yes, the town is hard to get into but it is not impossible, the reality is if people don't support local businesses then some might not be around in the new year and we all have family and friends who are employed or give employment in the town. So instead of spending money elsewhere, why not support your own town and people," the café urged.

Offaly County Council has committed to halting street works throughout the month of December to promote local shopping.