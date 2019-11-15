TD seeks clarity on dismantling of power plants in Offaly and Longford

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty, and the Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton, to immediately clarify if proposals to dismantle the Shannonbridge and Lanesboro power plants are being considered as irreversible or open to negotiation.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as concerns continue to grow that the Plants, costing over €400 million to construct and having only been commissioned in 2004, are set to be closed in December 2020.

“I am looking for an urgent and detailed engagement on this very important matter. It simply beggar’s belief that these power plants cannot be re-purposed or put to some other kind of use that will help to maintain vital employment in Offaly and the Midlands.

"It was only in September that the ESB told the workers in Lanesboro that they were in a position to recommence generation at prudent levels to ensure compliance with environmental licence obligations.

"How is it possible to have moved from that position to one of closure and dismantling in such a short period of time?

"This raises deeply concerning questions around whether or not the intentions of ESB to actually commit to the region and the workers were genuine.

"We are moving with alarming speed on this issue and I want to know what the reason for this.

"My fear is that measures will be taken, such as the dismantling of the power plants, that will needlessly cost us hundreds of millions and close down future options for workers and their families.

"I will also be asking the newly appointed Just Transition Commissioner, Kieran Mulvey, to prioritise the retention of the Plants and investigate if it is possible to place a moratorium on any proposals until a full public consultation on their future use can be conducted,” concluded Deputy Nolan.