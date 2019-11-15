Man and woman arrested in Offaly in relation to murder probe
Pat Heeran who disappeared from his home in Mohill in 2011
Gardai have confirmed that two arrests have been made into the disappearance of Pat Heeran who vanished from his home in Mohill on October 3, 2011.
A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Thursday and are being detained for questioning in Tullamore Garda Station.
The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.
The probe into Mr Heeran’s disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation in October 2016 - five years after the 48-year-old Aughavas man was reported missing.
Investigations are ongoing.
