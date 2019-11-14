Two arrested in Offaly in connection with man's disappearance

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon have confirmed that two arrests have been made into the disappearance of Pat Heeran who vanished from his home in Mohill on October 3, 2011.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in Tullamore, Co Offaly today and are being detained for questioning in Tullamore Garda Station.

The probe into Mr Heeran’s disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation in October 2016 - five years after the 48-year-old Aughavas man was reported missing.