Weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week and the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend is for colder than normal conditions to continue over the weekend with daytime temperatures in single figures and frosts most night.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for frost to clear to leave a cold and mostly sunny day with just an isolated rain or hail shower in the northwest and east. Winds mostly light to moderate north or northwest in direction but strong at times along the east and south coast. Maximum afternoon temperatures ranging 6 to 9 degrees.

Cold and frosty on Friday night with temperatures falling to between 0 and -3 degrees inland with a hard frost and patchy mist and fog also.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cold, bright start with frost clearing, but fog may linger in places into the afternoon. Thickening cloud will bring rain into western counties in the afternoon but the eastern half of the country will hold generally dry. Highs of 4 to 8 degrees. Frost in some eastern areas on Saturday night cloudier with rain at times further west.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



The national forecast and the outlook for the next few days is available here:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ClzEfpobLb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 14, 2019

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cold with scattered outbreaks of rain for a time on Sunday gradually giving way to drier brighter conditions with some sunny breaks in the afternoon. High of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in moderate northerly breezes, fresh on exposed coasts.

Cold and frosty on Sunday night with patchy mist and fog also with overnight lows of 0 to -3 degrees.