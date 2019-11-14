Christmas to kick off in absolute style in Tullamore this Friday!

Christmas is set to kick off in style in Tullamore this Friday with the Festive Fashion Fun and Frolics Event taking place in the Bridge Centre.

On from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, the event features two fashion shows, a massive raffle giveaway, free gift giveaways and fun for all the family with face painting, balloon modelling and a magic show.

You can also win a European City Break absolutely free.

RTE Toady Show stylist Anne-Marie Gannon will host the event on Friday, November 15 in The Bridge Centre in Tullamore.