Incredible charity fundraiser 'The Show' ready to roll again in Tullamore

Tullamore is gearing up for one of the charity nights of the year with 'The Show' set to take place again at the end of the month.

The now annual event will feature a host of local, national and international stars taking to the catwalk in the Bridge House Hotel on November 27 and it looks set to be the biggest one yet.

Presented by Guy Clothing and Kode Clothing, 'The Show' will this year raise funds for 2019 JIGSAW Offaly and Offaly Under Water Search and Recovery.

Already lining up to be a great night with some well-known names taking to the catwalk and some very well-known celebs yet to be revealed.

Brand ambassador Mike Denver will take to stage at half time as well as model some looks on the night.

Also taking to the catwalk are Aidan O'Mahony, former Kerry footballer founder of AOM Fitness and Dancing with the Stars champion, Offaly Footballer Anton Sullivan and Eoin Carroll, Offaly hurler Shane Dooley and Champion Offaly boxer Grainne Walsh.

Joining the sports stars will be Mr Ireland Wayne Walsh, Brent Pope, and Jennifer Byrne Rose of Tralee 2018 from Offaly.

Also appearing on the night will be Mikey North and Samie Longchambon who play Gary and Maria in Coronation Street with even more names and special guests to be revealed.

Last year over €7,260 was raised on the night and each charity received 50% each. Last years event was in aid of the oncology unit Tullamore and Offaly Down syndrome.

Kode and Guy Clothing would like to thank all the local supporters, each person that buys a ticket, businesses that provide spot prizes and items for goody bags, people that give their time to model on the night and promote the show in the lead up to the event.

The organisers commented, "this year and every year we use this as an opportunity for promoting to shop local especially in the lead up to Christmas – we have a wide range of clothing shops, beauty/pharmacy , electrical , hardware/homewares etc locally owned and want to remind people how good the choice is with the best of eateries and hotels to enjoy while shopping local."

This is a ticket only event and tickets are on sale now in Guy Clothing, KODE Clothing and The Bridge House Hotel reception.