Offaly woman delighted as she's presented with special item from Camino

A charity campaigner is Offaly has presented local woman Ann Foran with a special souvenir from his recent trip to complete the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

Ray Larkin, who raises money and awareness of mental health issues in Offaly and beyond, said he was delighted to present Ann with the scallop shell from his trip where he was raising money for Aware.

The scallop shell, often found on the shores in Galicia, has long been the symbol of the Camino de Santiago. Ann was thrilled to receive a significant symbol from the famous Christian walk.

Ray has is continually fundraising and raising awareness for mental health charities and after organising a mass and walk last April in Killina, he presented €1,300 to Aware.