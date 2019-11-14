Six cars, counterfeit notes and Rolex watches among items seized in CAB raids across eight counties

Six cars, counterfeit notes, cash and Roles watches were among the items seized by gardai during search operations across eight counties including Offaly this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) and local Gardaí attached to the Longford Garda District conducted a search operation this morning.

The search was focussed on targeting the assets and activities of an Organised Criminal Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

A total on twenty one searches were conducted across eight counties, Longford, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin. Five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted.

A male in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

The following items have been seized:

Six motor vehicles

191 Ford Focus

181 Ford Focus (2)

181 Ford Ranger

161 Ford Focus (2)

TuffMac car trailer

Car towing dolly

Three Rolex watches

Designer Handbags

€18,600 cash

Fake 20 euro notes

Financial documents

Computers and mobile phones

Drugs paraphernalia