Offaly gardaí trying to reunite lost ring with owner

Offaly gardaí have taken to social media to reunite this ring with its rightful owner.

"Were you out socialising and dining in Tullamore on Saturday, November 9?" they ask.

This ring was found by a business owner in a restaurant in the town after a busy night on Saturday.

"Do you own it and are afraid to tell that special someone you've misplaced it?"

The ring is at Tullamore Garda Station and to reclaim it, you can call the station on 057-9327052.