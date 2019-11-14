Offaly girl beats the thaw and braves the cold to build snowman

Children across Offaly woke up this morning disappointed that all the snow that fell on the county yesterday evening had long since thawed.

Overnight rain and above freezing temperatures meant that the snow had disappeared before the chance came to build snowmen and even get a day off school.

However one Offaly girl was determined not to miss out and she spent the evening in the cold, dark and at times driving snow building a snowman. It was even starting to thaw as she finished but she made sure to get the job done with an absolutely giant carrot used for the nose.

She sent us this picture of her snowman which, unfortunately, had greatly reduced in size by this morning.

She is hoping for more snow over the winter to build an even bigger snowman that, she hopes, will stick around a bit longer than the one she built last night.

Given the weather forecast for the coming days, she might well get her wish.....

