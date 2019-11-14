Offaly student graduates with first class honours from top computing course

An Offaly student has graduated with Honours from one of the top computer courses in the country.

Shauna Moran received a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Computer Applications from Dublin City University.

A past pupil of the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore, and a native of Rath, Shauna graduated with a 1-1 from the course. She also scored an incredible 90% in her final year project, Airport Assistant.

She is pictured here on her graduation day with her proud grandparents Jimmy and Dorrie Moran from Tullamore.

