Decision delayed on housing development in Offaly town
Decision delayed on housing development in Birr
A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for a housing development in Birr has been delayed.
Offaly County Council has requested further information from the developers regarding the project planned for Breachach, Birr Road, Cloghan.
The plans for the development is for the construction of eight, three bedroom, two storey dwellings.
A decision was due this week but Offaly County Council has instead sought further information.
