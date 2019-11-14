Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue mixed with colder than normal temperatures.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cold bright and dry day in most places with sunny spells. Wintry showers will affect northwest coastal counties where further accumulations of snow may occur, and a few sleet showers near also Leinster coasts with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures will range 4 to 8 degrees. Feeling cold in a fresh north wind.

Most places will be dry, however, showers will persist about north Connacht and west Ulster, and along the east Leinster coast. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees Celsius with frost forming. Moderate north to northwest winds, still fresh to strong and gusty near coasts, will fall light to moderate inland by dawn.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann sunny day for most, after a cold, crisp start, however, cloudy periods with the risk of showers near the east coast. Maximum temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate north to northwest winds, gusty near the east coast. Clear spells and light northerly or variable breezes will allow temperatures to fall to between 1 and minus 3 degrees on Friday night with a sharp ground frost inland and the risk of icy patches. A few patches of mist may also form.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cloudier day overall, although a few brighter intervals could occur early on in the east. After a dry start countrywide, patchy rain and drizzle will arrive on Atlantic coasts from around late morning. The rain will extend only slowly eastwards to affect parts of Connacht and west Munster by evening, and it will be mostly light and patchy in nature. It looks as though it will stay dry further east until after dark. Cold, with highs of just 4 to 8 degrees, in mainly light and variable breezes. Mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle extending eastwards over the country on Saturday night. Northerly winds will become strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts, but winds will be light northerly or variable elsewhere. Cold, with lows of 0 to 4 degrees, with frost forming in places.

Met Eireann states that current indications for Sunday suggest cloudy conditions with patchy rain and drizzle will gradually give way to drier and brighter intervals as the day goes on. However, it does look like patchy rain or showers will persist in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Top temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light or moderate northerly winds, fresh to strong near coasts. Mainly dry with clear spells on Sunday night with frost forming.