WARNING: 'Extremely bad conditions' on major Offaly road this evening

Road conditions are poor across Offaly this evening but they are 'extremely bad' on one major Offaly road.

The AA is warning of extremely bad conditions on the N80 between Tullamore and Portlaoise and extreme caution is advised if travelling on this stretch.

There is a collision on the road just south of Tullamore near Killeigh. Traffic is slowing on approach from both directions.

Heavy snow continues to fall across the county this evening with road conditions continuing to worsen.

