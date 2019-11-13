Dangerous driving conditions as snow falls in Offaly

It is snowing quite heavily in parts of Offaly this evening with the Slieve Bloom area, Geashill, Bracknagh and Portarlington the worst affected according to reports.

A Met Éireann warning from rain turning to sleet and snow in some areas is in place in Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Kildare, Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny until 2am on Thursday.

According to Cathal Nolan at the Midland Weather Channel, "heavy snow is affecting parts of the Midlands and inland Munster at present with falls of snow being recorded in some areas, especially so above 150 metres.

"Road conditions in Laois, in particular, are dangerous at present with snow accumulating on road surfaces," he said. Parts of Offaly close to the border with Laois are also badly affected with road conditions poor.

"Remaining areas will be at risk of seeing further snow, with some accumulations in places and with ice developing widely tonight as temperatures fall close yo freezing," Cathal said.

Extreme caution is advised on thr roads this evening and on Thursday morning with stretches of ice likely.