Offaly club's All Ireland Final clash to be shown live on TG4

An Offaly's club's All Ireland Final clash is set to be shown live on TG4.

Offaly champions Naomh Ciaran reached the All Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Club Championship Final with a stunning win over Inch Rovers after extra-time last Sunday. They will now face Antrim's Naomh Pol in the decider.

The game is in Parnell Park on Saturday, November 23 at 3pm and will be live on TG4.

The programme will be presented by Gráinne McElwain with commentary and analysis by Michelle Ryan, Máire Ní Bhraonáin, Brian Tyers and Mac Dara Mac Donncha.