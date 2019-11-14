Offaly school planning to build major extension with new GP hall

An Offaly school is planning to build a major extension which includes a new GP Hall.

The Board of Management of Scoil Eoin Phoill II has applied for planning permission to construct the extension in Arden View in Tullamore.

The proposed extension will comprise of a new GP Hall, two rooms, a canopy together with minor internal alterations to the existing school to facilitate the proposed works.

A decision is due from Offaly County Council in early January.