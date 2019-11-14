Plans unveiled for new housing development in Offaly town

Plans have been unveiled for a new housing development in an Offaly town.

ABBD Construction has applied for planning permission for the development at Kilcoursey, Clara.

The plans are for 10 semi-detached bungalows, 28 semi-detached two storey houses and three detached, two-storey houses.

Also included in the plans is the provision of new entrances on to the R436, Kilbeggan Road.

A decision on the application is due early in 2020.