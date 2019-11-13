€700,000 to be spent on new link road in Edenderry

Almost €700,000 will be spent on a new link road behind the old Tesco site in Edenderry as part of a wider regeneration plan for the area.

€522,207 was announced for the area under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund 2019 with Offaly County Council adding match-funding of €174,069 to construct a link road from Granary Court to Fairgreen.

The total project cost to €696,276.

The project is to construct a 200m link road connecting both areas. This project is being undertaken to "unlock the potential of a large derelict section of Edenderry town centre, opening up backlands and long derelict opportunity sites," according to the council.

The benefiting site of 13.38 hectares stretches from JKL Street to the north all the way to Blundell Park to the south.

The project will open up the former Tesco supermarket site (0.425 hectares), which has laid vacant for over a 15 years detracting from the appearance of the Edenderry town centre.

Offaly County Council envisages this site as a new public library and enterprise and community centre in the future.

The link road will also open up the former Williams Waller Grain Stores site (1.12 hectares). It too is vacant, derelict and a noted centre of anti-social activity.

It will stimulate the development of Office of Public Works (OPW) lands 1.13 hectares, formerly earmarked for decentralisation;

open up a combination of small sites totalling 1.805 hectares; and promote more sustainable transport options through a vital link, improving permeability to Blundell Park (8.9 hectares) and the canal greenway," the council says.

The link Road proposed would provide a road link, footways, cycle-ways, broadband infrastructure and service to support the development of this area and provide the spine for the master plan being developed and funded by the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.