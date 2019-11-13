Offaly hit with weather warning with 'sleet and snow' in forecast

Offaly has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning from Met Éireann.

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary are covered by the warning on Wednesday.

"A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 2pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday.