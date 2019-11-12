The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be cold with snow, wintry showers and some frosty nights all in the forecast.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a few dry spells but generally cloudy with showers and longer spells of rain, heavy and persistent at times over the southern half of the country with the risk of hail and thunder. In the evening, some falls of sleet, and possibly snow, can be expected in parts of Munster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Breezy in the southwest with stiff northwesterly winds, but winds lighter and more variable elsewhere.

Wednesday night will be cold. Breezy and mostly cloudy for much of the night, with outbreaks of rain which will turn increasingly wintry over much of Leinster and Munster, with a little snow on hills and mountains. The rain and sleet will clear southwards overnight with clear periods following and with frost and icy patches developing before dawn. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees. with light to moderate northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cold, dry and bright in most areas with good sunshine. However, there'll be some showers on east and north facing coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate northerly breezes. The night will be cold with frost in many inland areas and some lingering coastal showers. Lowest temperatures plus 1 to -1 C.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be cold and bright with sunny spells. Most areas will be dry. However, there'll be a few showers in the northwest and southeast. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate northerly breezes. A sharp to severe frost will develop on Friday night. Lows of zero to -3 C.

Saturday will start off dry and bright. However, rain will develop in the west during the morning and then spread across the country through the afternoon and evening, turning to sleet on high ground. Very cold with highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees and light breezes. On Saturday night, rain and sleet will continue, but gradually clearing southeastwards overnight and early on Sunday. Cold overnight with frost in places.

Sunday will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells and with frost developing at night.