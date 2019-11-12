Offaly family wins €250,000 on scratch card

An Offaly family were celebrating a huge windfall at National Lottery HQ on Tuesday, November 12.

The small family syndicate from Birr won the €250,000 top prize on the €10 Money Multiplier 40X scratch card which they bought at the Tesco store on the Railway Road in Birr, Co Offaly recently.

The family, who wish to keep their win private, will share their massive scratch card prize equally between them and they revealed their unusual plan to celebrate their win – by welcoming a new addition into their family, in the form of a puppy.

As the family celebrated in the National Lottery winners room, the winning mother said: “We’ve been sat at home over the last few days looking at the winning scratch card, itching to get on the road to Dublin to collect our prize. Everyone in the family gets an equal share of this prize and we all have our own little plans to spend our money.

"I suggested that we decide on something to do together to enjoy the win as a family, thinking that they would jump at the chance of a holiday or something like that. Instead of a lovely holiday, all they wanted was a new family dog so I guess we’ll have a new addition to the family very soon. We’ll have to make sure that we don’t pick an obvious name for him like ‘Lucky’, for fear the neighbours find out about our win,” she laughed.

