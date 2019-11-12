Offaly officials discussing town centre living in Leinster House

The Pilot Town Centre Living Initiative will be discussed at the Joint Committee on Rural and Community Development in Leinster House, Committee room 4 on Wednesday, November 13 at 10.30am.

Officials from the Department of Rural and Community Development, The County and City Management Association, and Mayo, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Offaly, Roscommon and Waterford County Councils will appear before the Committee.

Speaking before the meeting, Committee chairman, Joe Carey TD said: “Six rural towns and villages were allocated funding under the Town Centre Living Initiative, last year: Boyle, Callan, Ballinrobe, Banagher, Castleblayney and Cappoquin.

"Communities and local businesses are encouraged under the scheme to work together and come up with deliverable ideas to increase the number of people living in our rural towns. We are looking forward to getting an update on this pilot scheme and the type of plans and projects being initiated.

“It follows on from last week’s meeting where we heard from community development groups who are working to enhance their own rural villages and towns.”

Watch the proceedings live.