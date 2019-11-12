'Offaly power station workers deserve better treatment' - TD

Independent TD Carol Nolan has questioned the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton on the government’s response to the closure of the ESB power plants at Shannonbridge and Lanesboro.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after her request for a Dáil debate on the matter was accepted:

“The workers and the people of Offaly and Longford deserved far better treatment than they have received to date in terms of how this entire process was handled.

"I am also highlighting the fact that since the Minister for Finance introduced a solid fuel carbon tax, and this includes the tax on peat, in May 2013, significant sums of revenue have been generated.

"Last year alone, the solid fuel carbon tax took in €25 million.

"From 2013 to 2017 the solid fuel carbon tax raised €72 million in addition to the €25 million generated in 2018.

"That is very close to €100 million, to say nothing of the additional amounts generated by the tax on gas, kerosene or petrol.

"This gives some much-needed perspective on the commitments provided by Minister Bruton that government is setting aside a total of €50million in investment in the region including The Just Transition fund - of €11m and the retrofitting package of €20million," Deputy Nolan added.

"I am calling for a significantly more ambitious and sustainable plan for the workers of Offaly, including a firm commitment to revisit the possibility of extending the phased closure of the plants at Shannonbridge and Lanesboro.

"We are where we are in many respects because of this government's inability or unwillingness to move with a greater sense of urgency when it came to preventing this issue from lapsing into a crisis.

"So, as things stand now they have allowed the axe to fall and, as usual, it is the ordinary workers and their families who will pay the dearest price for that if nothing meaningful is done,” concluded Deputy Nolan.