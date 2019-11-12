Tullamore concert money should be spent on ad campaign - councillor

Offaly councillor Sean O'Brien has said he will be asking the Tullamore Municipal District Council at a meeting this Thursday to use the monies proposed for the New Year's Eve concert in O' Connor Square for an advertising campaign.

He said the campaign would be aimed at attracting shoppers into Tullamore for the busy Christmas shopping period following a year of streetscape works upheaval.

"Some of the allocation could also be used for a rates rebate for the businesses badly affected by the streetscape works, repair to potholes and for urgent repairs to local authority houses," Cllr O' Brien stated.

"At this stage, our main focus should be on attracting the public back into Tullamore town centre. The ongoing streetscape works have badly affected businesses in the centre of Tullamore, with many struggling to continue. We must do all in our power to help those businesses and also to facilitate the loyal local public who want to resume normal shopping in Tullamore.

"The proposed New Year's Eve concert was sold as a community event with a focus on families. It is now clear that it is an event for adults who will be out ringing in the New Year. I cannot imagine families with children standing in the cold, rain or maybe snow, in O' Connor Sq at midnight on December 31," he added.

Cllr O'Brien has initially supported the idea of the concert when it was brought before Tullamore Municipal District last month by Cllr Tony McCormack. He proposed the concert with Chasing Abbey as headliners.

"In any case, less than half of the square is open with the remainder a building site," Cllr O'Brien continued.

"At best the area open will only be able to hold 200 people, thus costing €125 per person/ I will be asking the Council on Thursday to re-consider their allocation to this event and hopefully we can all agree a sensible way forward," he concluded.