'We're staying put' - No plans to move Tullamore Post Office

An Post has responded to speculation surrounding the location of Tullamore Post Office.

A spokesperson for the national postal service rubbished the rumours and said, "we're staying put in the centre of the town."

The Post Office is currently located at the Bridge Centre in Tullamore but rumours in recent weeks suggested the branch could move to Cloncollig Retail Park.

"We have a lovely location there at the minute and we're staying put," the spokesperson told the Offaly Express.

"We have no plans to move whatsoever. We're very happy with where we are at the moment," they continued.

The Post Office location is seen as ideal given its proximity to the main shopping area in the town, the square, the main street and public transport stops.

Access issues experienced by people in the town as a result of ongoing roadworks will be resolved in the next few weeks. The works will cease entirely in December before concluding early in the New Year.