Offaly TD hosts 'constructive' meetings with Ministers over power closures

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said she held constructive and business-like meetings in Offaly and Longford yesterday with the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton TD, the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe TD the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD and the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin Moran TD.

“I am encouraged that Minister Bruton responded to my calls on Friday last following the announcement by the ESB; to visit Offaly. I impressed upon him the importance of a visit to meet with the workers affected, communities and local public representatives," Marcella said.

ESB announced last Friday that it is set to close the West Offaly and Lough Ree Power Stations in December 2020.

"Yesterday, I emphasised the importance of a return visit to Shannonbridge village in order to meet with the workers at West Offaly Power and Bord na Móna and to hear directly from them, their concerns and their own views on what is needed by Government to support all stakeholders at this uncertain time.

“It is clear from my discussions during the visit of my colleagues at Cabinet yesterday that this is a clear priority for Government and all Government Departments will be working in a concerted way to ensure that we deliver a Just Transition for the workers, communities and Offaly County Council.

“I am calling on those who are suggesting that there is a practicable way for ESB to continue generating power at West Offaly Power and Lough Ree Power on the basis of the huge investment made in the construction of this plants; to outline clearly how this will be done in terms of the sourcing of the necessary raw materials to power the plants.”