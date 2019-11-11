Offaly student wins five medals at World Taekwondo Championships
Offaly student wins five medals at World Taekwondo Championships
Ferbane's Gallen Community School has passed on its congratulations to student Moya Ibbotson after the teenager won five medals in the Open World Taekwondo Championships.
Moya was part of the Irish team in Sardinia and enjoyed major success.
She picked up three gold medals as well as one silver and one bronze on the Mediterranean island.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on