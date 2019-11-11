Councillor welcomes 'huge investment' in regeneration of Edenderry

There is further cause for celebration in Edenderry, according to Cllr. Noel Cribbin, with the news that the town has been awarded an additional €522,207 in Government funding for community development. The announcement was made last week.

Edenderry is the sole town in Offaly to be granted funding as part of the second round of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The funding will see the commencement of phase one works on the former Tesco site on the main street of Edenderry which will ultimately house a new library, along with a community centre/ theatre.

According to the Department, Phase One works will "help unlock the site and improve access. The project will form the basis for further regeneration initiatives that will facilitate the future growth and development of the town."

The total cost of this first phase is €697,276 with the remainder of the money to be provided by Offaly County Council.

It is the second time in less than a month that Edenderry has celebrated a significant announcement which will go towards breathing vibrancy back into the town.

The end of October saw the highest level of funding available under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme granted to Edenderry. €200,000 in funding will go towards the regeneration of the Blundell Wood area of the town with a new toddler park and pedestrianised walkways.

Commenting on the good news, Cllr. Cribbin said: "It’s fantastic to finally see Edenderry recognised in this way. The provision of a new library and community centre/theatre will breathe new life into the town. To have these facilities right on the main street, where everyone can access them, will be the making of the town.

"We are receiving huge support from the Government and Offaly County Council. The €200,000 in funding will transform the Blundell Wood area and bit by bit we are seeing improvements to the town.

"If we look to towns like Trim in Meath, which was awarded over €3 million in funding last week, we can see a roadmap for Edenderry. This is just the beginning and I am already working on proposals for the next rounds of funding.

"Along with my colleague Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, I presented the proposal for a community centre and theatre to Minister Michael Ring and I would like to thank him for his assistance in the delivery of funding for the first phase of this project. I look forward to what can be achieved in the future for the town of Edenderry," Cllr Cribbin concluded.