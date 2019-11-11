Significant turnout for Edenderry carbon challenge meeting

Fine Gael councillor and PRO of the Edenderry Tidy Towns Carbon Challenge Committee, Cllr Noel Cribbin, has welcomed the attendance of approximately 100 people at the latest public meeting of the Edenderry Tidy Towns Carbon Challenge on Wednesday, November 6.

The Carbon Challenge Committee is part of the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland’s (SEAI) Community Energy Network and has been granted a license making it eligible for SEAI Community grants for 2020.

The Carbon Challenge Committee will work to facilitate the awarding of grants to householders and business owners to carry out works to reduce their carbon footprint. Such works can include providing additional insulation which will go towards reducing energy costs in homes and business units.

Commenting on the meeting, Cllr Cribbin said: "It was great to see the turnout and we now have over 100 people signed up to take the challenge. This is a great initiative as the people of Edenderry can work together to reduce the carbon footprint of the town which will be recognised as a community effort by Tidy Towns. At the same time, those taking part have the opportunity to receive financial assistance in improving their homes and businesses while cutting the cost of their energy bills."

To find out more about how to sign up to the Edenderry Carbon Challenge visit Edenderry Carbon Challenge on Facebook.