Tullamore business praises council as square opens after works

The Phoenix bar in Tullamore has praised Offaly County Council as the south side of O'Connor Square re-opened late last week.

It follows significant disruption across the town as a result of ongoing underground cable laying and surface and footpath streetscape works.

In a light-hearted post on social media, Phoenix said: "30 years ago we celebrated the fall of the Berlin wall. Today we celebrate the opening of the south side of O'Connor Square.

"Credit where it's due to Offaly County Council; it looks fantastic. Looking forward to when the north side is complete and the Iron Curtain comes down and to the reunification of the square," they continued.

OCC has committed to works be postponed during the month of December to allow businesses in the town maximise Christmas business.