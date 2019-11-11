Offaly councillors demand clarity on county's last power station

A number of public representatives in the Midlands are demanding clarity on Edenderry Power Station following the announced closure of Shannonbridge and Lough Ree Power Stations.

Offaly councillor Robert McDermott echoed the shock and dismay of his party colleagues when contacted for comment upon hearing of the closures of the Shannonbridge and Lough Ree Power Stations last Friday. The plants will close in December 2020.

Cllr McDermott said he was particularly disappointed that The Just Transition Fund was going to be "only €6 million, a figure that is neither fair nor realistic."

“We all know that the ESB have committed €5 million to this fund, but nevertheless, this will not cover the immense losses," Cllr McDermott added.

He continued: “This fund needs to be increased immediately, in order to give some small reassurance or hope to the devastated workforce at this terrible time.”

"The Just Transition Fund was originally set up to engage with agencies and a timeline of 8 – 10 years was originally envisaged for the rollout of this programme. This now looks like being reduced to 12 months, a move that is simply not viable

for The Just Transition team to perform their duties."

This particularly angered Cllr McDermott who feels that it "belittles the very real fear of the current employees and their families."

"With these closures comes the potential for a cash flow crisis within Offaly County Council who are now faced with the situation where their income has been reduced by €3 million each year."

Cllr. McDermott wants to know what the Fine Gael Government plans to do to cover this annual shortfall in funds.

The Edenderry councillor is determined that proper structures and programmes are put in place in North Offaly over the next few years of uncertainty regarding Edenderry Power Station.

Cllr McDermott says he is pleased that the LOETB are already conducting re-training & upskilling programmes across the

region. He encourages all who are invited to take part in these programmes to do so, and calls on the communities in Offaly to support and encourage any employees, and their families, who have been affected by this premature closure.

"A planned and consultative schedule must be created to ensure there are no sudden announcements in our area in the future. Adequate cognisance of the financial impact on the County Council must be acknowledged. I call on the relevant bodies to ensure these structures are put in place without any delay," Cllr McDermott concluded.