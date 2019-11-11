Ministers paying lip service to Offaly and Longford power workers - Cowen

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said the recent announcement to shut two power stations in the midlands has brought growing uncertainty to the region.

Deputy Cowen also said that the visit from Minister’s Moran, Donoghue, Madigan and Bruton to the region today is just the Government "playing to the gallery when everything they have done, or not done to date, has been to the detriment to the midlands."

Deputy Cowen said: “Last week’s announcement followed a very lacklustre planning application for both Lanesboro and Shannonbridge to allow them co-fuel peat and biomass. This was part of the Government’s own plan.

“Following the refusal by An Bord Planála the ESB was very lethargic in seeking a judicial review or new planning application. The Government were nowhere to be found.

“That inaction sealed the fate of workers at the two plants and may put hundreds more jobs in Bord na Móna at risk also.

“The Government’s failure to insist on a gradual transition means Bord na Móna must now outline their plans.

“Workers, unions, public representatives and communities across the region need to be made aware of the implications of last week’s decision. Employees in Edenderry Power Station, Derrinlough Briquette Factory as well as those in the horticultural, peat harvesting, and bog rehabilitation sector need to know where they stand," Barry added.

“Offaly County Council will now have their revenues reduced by at least €29m and possibly as much as €39m by 2027 as a result of rates losses incurred by power plant closures. How can this be recouped?

“The transition fund of €6 million, allocated from carbon tax revenue this year was envisaged to help and assist annually as transition progressed towards 2027.

“Now, even combined with the €5 million the ESB has pledged, it appears inadequate and hardly matches the pace of decimation to be caused by what is now immediate transition and further wholesale job losses.

“Communities in the midlands don’t have time to await the new Just Transition Commissioner’s tour of the region. We have at our disposal, plans and proposals from workers, their unions, local transition forum, Local Authorities and local community action plans which are the blueprint for funding streams. They should be put into action now, rather than waiting for further consultations.

“Fine Gael need to commit today to funds for an integrated greenway in midlands counties.

“They also need to commit to a Midlands-based fund for piloting decarbonised farming methods.

“Today has to be more than taking photos. Bringing the four Minister’s together for photo ops will not reverse the failure to pursue the very policy which would have ensured a timely transition where communities could charter their own course.

“Minister Bruton claimed this morning on national radio that hundreds of jobs are already committed to Bord na Móna workers in the retrofitting of homes. This is news to everyone in the region and I would question his commitment to this.

“Communities need to trust the Government’s commitments and promises - this will only happen on delivery” concluded Deputy Cowen.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin also added, “Communities and Local Authorities in the midlands need to be empowered and provided with the necessary funds and resources to ensure their well-informed plans are adhered to.

“This will give the region the opportunity to succeed and prosper again.

“Fianna Fáil also believes that Bord na Móna should be given a new remit to give it the opportunity and chance to be to the forefront of new energies and to drive the energy creation industry forward,” concluded Deputy Martin.