Offaly motorists warned of road works this week

Delays can be expected in Edenderry over the next few days as road resurfacing takes place.

On Monday, November 11, planned resurfacing will take place on the R402 Edenderry to Tullamore road at Killane Cross. The works will extend from the junction to the entrance of the Killeden lawns housing estate.

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.

From Tuesday, November 12, to Thursday, November 14, planned resurfacing works will take place on JKL Street and Father Kearns Street, the main street past the library.

OCC says delays are likely so please plan accordingly.

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience.