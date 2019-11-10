Offaly weather forecaster looking for your help with project

An Offaly weather forecaster is looking for your help with a research project.

Cathal Nolan from the popular Midland Weather Channel on Facebook is currently in the process of conducting a new research study on the occurrence and severity of winter lake ice across the Irish Midlands.

He is hoping to better understand relationships between large scale climate patterns, solar variation, and lakeland environments in Ireland.

If you have any photos, memory, recordings or stories from past events where ice was recorded on the Lakeland’s of the Midlands, Cathal would love to speak with you and use the information as a way to gather data in order to complete the project.

You can send him a message through the Facebook page (see below) or email him on cathalgnolan@gmail.com