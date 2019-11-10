Major roadworks on busy Offaly road planned for Monday

Major road works are planned for a busy Offaly road on Monday with delays to be expected.

Resurfacing works will take place on the R402, Edenderry to Tullamore Road, at Killane Cross on Monday, November 11. 

Offaly County Council has warned that delays are likely in the area.

Offaly County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the essential works.