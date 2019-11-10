Major roadworks on busy Offaly road planned for Monday
Major roadworks on busy Offaly road planned for Monday
Major road works are planned for a busy Offaly road on Monday with delays to be expected.
Resurfacing works will take place on the R402, Edenderry to Tullamore Road, at Killane Cross on Monday, November 11.
Offaly County Council has warned that delays are likely in the area.
Offaly County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the essential works.
Roadworks: Planned resurfacing R-402 (Edenderry to Tullamore road) at Killane Cross, scheduled for Monday 11th November.— Offalycoco (@offalycoco) November 9, 2019
Delays likely so plan accordingly. Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works #YourCouncil #edenderry pic.twitter.com/Fmg1ON1LqL
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on