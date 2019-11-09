Man arrested after quantity of drugs seized in search of house in Offaly

A significant drugs seizure has been made by gardai in Edenderry.

As a result of proactive patrols in Edenderry on Friday, members of the Detective Unit, with the assistance of uniformed Gardaí, searched a property in the town under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The house, located on Francis Street, was the subject of the search at 3.25pm on Friday, November 8.

A quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €15,000 was seized.

One male was arrested and detained. Investigations continue.