Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to remain cool and changeable into next week with rain or showers on most days.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states that fog may linger in the morning, otherwise it will begin dry and calm with some sunshine. Later in the day though, cloud will thicken from the west followed by rain here in the late afternoon or evening. The rain will spread across the country during the evening or early night. Similar temperatures to recent days with highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, best values in the south.

On Sunday night rain will continue for a time. A clearance to showers will follow in the west. Breezy with fresh southerly winds veering northwest as the rain clears. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees, possibly closer to freezing over Ulster.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann says that the last of the rain will soon clear the east coast on Monday morning to leave a bright and breezy day with sunshine and showers. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west, possibly becoming wintry over high ground here. Fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds with maximum temperatures ranging 6 to 10 degrees. Showers will continue in the north and west on Monday night, elsewhere it will become dry and clear. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

On Tuesday the showers will be mostly in the north with good dry and sunny periods for the rest of the country. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds.

Starting mostly dry on Wednesday but rain will move in from the west later in the day. With low afternoon temperatures, the rain could turn to sleet or snow on higher ground.