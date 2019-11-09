Gardaí investigate as fence is set on fire at Offaly house

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage caused to a fence between two houses in Edenderry.

Gardaí responded to a report of criminal damage at a house in Greenwood Park, Edenderry on Friday night into Saturday morning, November 2.

They were called at 12.45am when a boundary fence was set on fire.

No damage occurred to the house but the fence was badly damaged.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.