Two way traffic restored to busy Tullamore street as works continue in the town

Two way traffic has been restored to a busy street in Tullamore as works continue elsewhere in the town.

Resurfacing work has been ongoing this week on High Street and it is now open for traffic travelling into and out of the town.

The new traffic flow system in O'Connor Square is also open with the old road beside the Bank of Ireland now closed off for works.

William Street remains down to one lane with traffic only allowed travel from the Kilbeggan Bridge side towards High Street.

Works on William Street are due to continue until the end of November and then works will be halted for December and begin again in 2020.