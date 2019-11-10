Christmas lights committee working hard to make Clara 'as festive as possible'

The Clara Christmas Lights Committee are starting to plan and work on the 2019 'Big Switch On' which will take place on Saturday, December 7, at 5.30pm after the Resource Centre Party.

The AGM was held in March and unfortunately, there was a very poor turn out, so the same committee is in place as last year.

"We will work hard to make Clara as festive as possible so maybe you could help out," they said.

Their annual raffle (€5 per line) will take place between November 22 and December 7 to raise funds for the lights and to select who will switch on the lights.

"It would be great if one person from every estate/area came forward just to help with this. Our biggest problem is a lack of people to help so please give a little of your time for our community," the committee said.

"If you have any ideas for fundraising or decorating the town, let us know. We are considering one suggestion already put forward relating to a bulb in remembrance of someone. Someone also suggested bringing the sleigh around, but unfortunately time, personnel and insurance don't allow this."

You can find out more on the Clara Christmas Lights Facebook page.