Five arrested for 'serious offences' in new Offaly garda division

Five arrests have been made during an operation was conducted in the newly formed Laois/Offaly/Kildare Division on November 6 amd 7.

The operation was carried out under the remit of Operation THOR.

Following a number of searches, five people were arrested for serious offences including burglary and assault causing harm.

One person was charged and remains in custody. Files are being prepared for DPP on the other incidents.

Uniformed Gardai, supported by local detectives and the Regional Armed Support Unit, also completed patrols and checkpoints in rural areas of Laois as part of this operation to combat travelling criminals.